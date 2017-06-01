Fridley Area Learning Center brings post-secondary options to students

The Area Learning Center held its first ever College and Career Fair in March at the school. Approximately 25 ALC students and 10 middle school students took part in the event. Students from Fridley Public Schools’ Area Learning Center participate in a college and trade school fair. (Photo provided by Fridley Public Schools)

The event began with a presentation from Dave Durham, the director of placement at Minneapolis Business College. “The message I would give you today is to get some kind of post-high school education or training,” Durham said. “Statistics prove you will double your income throughout your lifetime. When you graduate high school, do not stop.”

After the presentation, the students moved into a mini convention of college and post-secondary career recruiters. Representatives were on hand from colleges, the military and trade schools to answer questions and accept applications.

The idea for the day came from Aloda Sims, family liaison at Fridley Middle School. She approached MacKenzie Laurion, social worker at the ALC, to work on logistics together.

“The goal was to introduce students to higher education opportunities that are available to them and the specifics of each program,” Laurion said. “We want to get them excited about their next steps after high school!”

Reflecting on the success of the event, Laurion hopes to make the day an annual activity. “Providing students with options and encouraging them that they have the power to choose their next step is huge,” she said. “I had quite a few students bringing it up weeks after the fair, and talking about how they are interested in pursuing more education after graduation. Students also appreciated hearing about financial aid options and a variety of career opportunities that are available to them.”