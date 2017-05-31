Focus region calendar of events

Saturday, June 3

Fridley Bike and Hike, 9-11 a.m. at Riverview Heights Park, 487 79th Avenue NE in Fridley.

Join us for this annual celebration of Nationals Trails Day as bike and hike along the mighty Mississippi River. Family-friendly, free event. Free, secure paper shredding will also be available at the park.

Perennial Plant Exchange, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the north end of LaBelle Park, 1150 42nd Avenue NE, Columbia Heights.

Do you have any perennial plants that you want to divide and find a new home for? Dig up your extra perennials and share them! (for free, to barter, or for sale – your choice)

Contact HeightsNEXT for more information at 612-990-1330 or email [email protected] or HeightsNEXT.org.

Fundraiser Yard Sale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Salvation Army Central Corps 2727 Central Avenue NE, Minneapolis.

Proceeds from the event will support the Salvation Army in Kenya. Residents interested in signing up for the sale: tables are available for purchase for $15 to keep profits, or free for those who wish to donate their profits. Coffee, sloppy joes, Mexican food, and assorted bakery items will be available for purchase. Contact Diane for more information or to sign up at 612-789-2858.

Monday, June 5

Mounds View Sons of Norway Annual June Picnic, 6 p.m. at Long Lake Regional Park, New Brighton.

The Mounds View Sons of Norway are holding their annual June picnic in Long Lake Regional Park in the park shelter closest to the beach. Bring a dish to share. The event is free and open to the public. The mission of the Fjell Syn Lodge 1-677 Sons of Norway is to promote and preserve the heritage of Norway and other Nordic countries. As always all are welcome to visit, or to join, regardless of nationality of origin.

Tuesday, June 6

Screenagers – Free Movie Showing, 7 p.m. at Fridley High School Auditorium, 6000 West Moore Lake Drive.

Fridley Cops and Clergy are thrilled to present Screenagers – Growing Up in the Digital Age – a documentary on the biggest parenting issue of our time. It depicts teen struggles over social media, video games and internet addiction. The film empowers kids and parents to best navigate the digital world and provides practical resources to help them do it. This is a free event, but advance ticket reservation is required. Learn more at www.FridleyMN.gov

Wednesday, June 7

Columbia Heights community picnic, 4:30-7 p.m. at Huset Park West near Splash Pad, 3965 Jefferson Street NE, Columbia Heights.

The Columbia Heights community will be gathering to celebrate the beginning of summer. Many local organizations, including city departments, school, and others, will be joining the picnic. All residents are invited to learn more about what the community has to offer. There will be FREE food starting at 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 8

Fridley Women of Today meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Fridley Community Center, 6085 7th Street NE.

Fridley Women of Today believes very strongly in service to others. We invite you to come to one of our meetings. The Fridley Women of Today meet every 2nd Thursday of the month. Must be 18 years and older to join. For information, please call Gidget at 612-669-7813 or e-mail [email protected]

Tuesday, June 13

Columbia Heights VFW Post 230 meeting, 7 p.m. at VFW Post 230, 4446 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights.

All members are welcome and encouraged to attend. Our membership provides the direction necessary for the Post to conduct daily business and be successful in our community. The VFW is located on the corner of Central Avenue and 45th Avenue.

Wednesday, June 14

Coffee with a Cop, 6-7 p.m. at New Perspective Senior Living, 3801 Hart Boulevard, Columbia Heights.

Visit with officers from the Columbia Heights Police Department over a cup of joe! This is a great opportunity for residents to voice their concerns, questions, or comments.