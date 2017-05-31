Education Columbia Heights student earns North Hennepin Business Women scholarship Published May 31, 2017 at 4:12 pm By Sun Editor The North Hennepin Business Women presented $500 scholarships to Tenzin Dhakong, left, of Columbia Heights and Allison McLain of Monticello. Dhakong is a sophomore at the University of Minnesota, majoring in political science. McLain is a junior at St. Cloud State University, majoring in elementary education and minoring in special education. The organization presented the students with their scholarships at their May 17 meeting in Robbinsdale. For more information, visit www.Facebook.com/NorthHennepinBusinessWomen. (Submitted photo)