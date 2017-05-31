AVID students compete at annual conference

Some 70 of Fridley’s up-and-comers took part in the seventh annual Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) Conference on April 25, 2017 at the Crowne Plaza Minneapolis Hotel. Part of the Northwest Suburban Integration School District, the conference provides opportunities and education to encourage participants in setting and attaining goals beyond high school.

Liz Jensen, Fridley High School’s advisor for AVID, discussed the benefit of the program for students.

“The conference is about preparing the students for leadership and college,” Jensen said. “They get to meet with colleges, they meet employers and go through a variety of sessions.”

In addition to meeting post-secondary recruiters and potential employers, students participated in competitions against other schools, including AVID Jeopardy, educational games, college exploration, conference theme development, creative storybook writing, employability skills and Shark Tank.

The theme of this year’s conference was “Preparing Kids for Leadership.” Students from eight metro area school districts took part in the conference.