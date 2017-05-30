Fridley High School 2017 Commencement

The 2017 Fridley High School senior class will celebrate commencement 7 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium, 175 Kellogg Boulevard W., in St. Paul.

The high school graduation address will be delivered by Dean of Students Jim Cummings. This year, seniors Aarian Jones and Maija Salo will be the student masters of ceremony and the student speakers will be Sabrina Barrett and Leann Lenon. Both the Fridley High School Band and the Concert Choir will perform.

An anticipated 185 students will walk across the stage to accept their diploma. The ceremony is expected to conclude by 8:30 p.m.