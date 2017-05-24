Columbia Heights Police Department hosts ‘Eat and Greet’ community picnic

The Columbia Heights Police Department held their first ‘Eat and Greet’ community picnic of the year on May 11 at McKenna Park in Columbia Heights.

This biannual event is an opportunity for the police department to connect with residents on an informal level. Nearly 250 people came out to enjoy the event on this warm summer night.

Community partners, including Columbia Heights Public Schools, the Recreation Department, SACA Food Shelf and Thrift store and more attended the picnic to provide information on resources that are available to the community.

Local businesses donated hot dogs, hamburgers and frosties for attendees to enjoy.

The event also featured many activities for children, including police car and fire truck tours, face painting, games and a K-9 demonstration.

“We are grateful to everyone who turned out and to our other city departments and strategic partners who made the night so informational,” Columbia Heights Police Chief Scott Nadeau shared. “Making sure that our city, its residents, and other stakeholders are connected and working together is important as Columbia Heights continues to progress as a safe and connected All America City.”

Contact Sarah Burghardt at [email protected]