Columbia Heights Police Department hosts ‘Eat and Greet’ community picnic

The Columbia Heights Police Department held their first ‘Eat and Greet’ community picnic of the year on May 11 at McKenna Park in Columbia Heights.

This biannual event is an opportunity for the police department to connect with residents on an informal level. Nearly 250 people came out to enjoy the event on this warm summer night.

Community partners, including Columbia Heights Public Schools, the Recreation Department, SACA Food Shelf and Thrift store and more attended the picnic to provide information on resources that are available to the community.

Local businesses donated hot dogs, hamburgers and frosties for attendees to enjoy.

The event also featured many activities for children, including police car and fire truck tours, face painting, games and a K-9 demonstration.

“We are grateful to everyone who turned out and to our other city departments and strategic partners who made the night so informational,” Columbia Heights Police Chief Scott Nadeau shared. “Making sure that our city, its residents, and other stakeholders are connected and working together is important as Columbia Heights continues to progress as a safe and connected All America City.”

Mariyam Adem, 1, munches on chips with her father Hamza Adem at the first CHPD ‘Eat and Greet’ of the season at McKenna Park in Columbia Heights. (Sun Focus photos by Sarah Burghardt) Over 250 people attended the CHPD ‘Eat and Greet’ on May 11 at McKenna Park. Irhaa Kalam, 2, celebrates after a game of bag toss at the CHPD ‘Eat and Greet.’ Fridley Police Officer Tom Roddy and K-9 Jax performed a demonstration for the attendees at the CHPD ‘Eat and Greet.’ Jax is a Malinois, also known as a Belgium Shepard. He is from the Czech Republic where he was bred and raised specifically for public service. Children were able to tour Columbia Heights police cars and fire trucks at the ‘Eat and Greet.’ From left are Ethan Johnson, 10, Mohammed Al-Hadad, 11, Victor Hernandez, 11, Ronny Taday, 11, and Abigail Taday, 9. Columbia Heights Police Officer Joe Pikala shares information with residents about the neighborhood crime watch program. Saniyah Nelson, 7, gets her face painted at the CHPD ‘Eat and Greet.’ Latrell Cunningham, 7, watches as he gets a Batman painted tattoo. Ge’mier Bryant, 6, and Messiyah Armstrong, 7, show off their Wolverine-painted faces.
