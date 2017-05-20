Roundup: Eagles eye NWSC softball crown

By Matthew Davis

Contributing Writer

Totino-Grace ran its winning streak to 10 games in the second to last week of regular season play.



Marie Schupanitz drove in four runs for the Eagles against Blaine, including a walk-off score to seal a 7-6 victory May 11. The Eagles scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning after trailing 6-3. Maddie Doran slides safe into second base for Totino-Grace in a 3-0 win over Champlin Park May 4. (Photo by Brian Flanary)



Erin Poepping threw seven innings for the Eagles and struck out four. Poepping came in fresh off a seven-strikeout performance the day before against Irondale.



She went seven innings and allowed four hits as the Eagles beat the Knights 12-3. Maddee Brunn gave the Eagles bats a lift with three RBI on three hits. Schupanitz and Bree Glynn also chipped in two RBI apiece.



Schupanitz and Poepping both had two RBI in an 8-2 win over Spring Lake Park May 9. Poepping also threw seven strikeouts in the complete game victory.



She pitched a two-hit shutout against Osseo the day before, May 8, in a 13-0 rout. The Eagles star pitcher collect her third shutout of the month, which included a 3-0 win over Champlin Park May 4 and 2-0 victory against Elk River May 2.



Totino-Grace (15-2, 10-1 Northwest Suburban Conference) stood in second place behind Anoka (16-1, 10-1 NWSC) in the conference standings to start the regular season’s final week. The Eagles had road contests scheduled with Park Center and Holy Angels Tuesday and Wednesday following press deadlines. The Eagles also visit Andover Friday at 7 p.m. Anoka had Osseo and Maple Grove on the schedule before facing Coon Rapids at 7:30 p.m. Friday.



Totino-Grace boys track wins Section 4AA True Team

The Eagles edged Benilde-St. Margaret’s for the Section 4AA True Team track and field meet May 11 in Fridley.



Totino-Grace scored 486.5 points for the meet, which allows for all team members to score points in events. The Red Knights finished close behind at 484. Fridley, the host team, placed third at 439.



Ryan Miller won the 100-meter dash for the Eagles at 11.18 seconds, and Nicholas Kuharski took first in the 200 at 23.58 for an Eagles sweep in the sprints.



Kevin Dado won the 800 at 2:01.30, and he took the 1600 in 4:45.46.



Totino-Grace also had wins in the 4×400 relay at 3:36.55 and the 4×800 at 8:29.88.



Fridley gets season softball sweep of Columbia Heights

Lucy Kuempel and Ava Helmer drove in two runs apiece as Fridley downed rival Columbia Heights 10-0 May 11.



Maureen Zeleny earned the one-hit shutout victory for the Tigers (9-10) with a couple strikeouts. Columbia Heights stayed within four runs through the fourth inning, but the Tigers broke it open in the fifth with six runs scored. Kira Greenfield pitched four innings for the Hylanders and fanned four batters.



Fridley swept the Hylanders with that win and the 10-5 win on April 21. The Tigers won for the fourth time in six games. The Hylanders (4-12) came into the May 11 game off a 6-5 win against Concordia Academy May 9.