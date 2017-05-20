Police reports from Mounds View from May 4-10

Theft, burglary

• Theft was reported May 6 on the 2500 block of Mounds View Boulevard.

• A gas drive off was reported May 7 on the 2700 block of Mounds View Boulevard.

• Theft of $564 worth of pull tab payout funds was reported May 8 on the 2400 block of County Road H2.

• Fraud of items that were paid for but never shipped was reported May 9 on the 7600 block of Greenfield Avenue NE.

• Fraudulent credit card activity was reported May 9 on the 2100 block of Program Avenue.

• Vehicle theft was reported May 10 on the 7100 block of Silver Lake Road.

• Theft was reported May 10 on the 2500 block of County Road I.

• A gas drive off was reported May 10 on the 2700 block of Mounds View Boulevard.

• Theft of a wallet was reported May 10 on the 2500 block of Mounds View Boulevard.

— Compiled by Sarah Burghardt, Sun Focus Newspapers