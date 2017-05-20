Mounds View Police Foundation created to support community outreach

The Mounds View Police Foundation helped to fund “Bowling with a Cop” where local elementary students spent the afternoon bowling with MVPD officers and volunteers. (Photo courtesy of Mounds View Police Department)

In an effort to support the Mounds View Police Department’s mission, a group of volunteers have recently formed the Mounds View Police Foundation. The new organization is a 501(c)3 that helps the police department through both fiscal and voluntary efforts.

Its mission is to support the MVPD through programs that “create community partnerships which fund and support safety initiatives, community outreach programs, expand the use of technology in deterring and solving crime and improve the readiness of our police department.”

“The foundation itself is really an outgrowth of the city’s vision for the police department,” Mounds View Police Foundation Director Katrina Joseph said.

Joseph said one of the foundation’s main purposes is to facilitate and fund outreach programs, as the city’s budget can only go so far.

“What makes a good police department great is volunteers,” Mounds View Police Chief Nate Harder said. “I think we’re well on our way from being a good agency to a great agency just because volunteers make you that much better. The foundation has been just wonderful.”

The group came together in January and earned their 501(c)3 title in February. Since then, the foundation has been volunteering and funding outreach events in the city. The Mounds View Police Foundation is made up of six board members. Pictured from left to right are Vice President Theresa Cermak, Secretary Kathryn Smith, and Secretary Treasurer Jill Heineman. (Photo courtesy of Mounds View Police Foundation)

One event the foundation funded is “Bowling with a Cop” where Sunnyside and Pinewood Elementary students were able to spend their afternoon bowling with officers and volunteers.

The foundation also sponsored the first annual “Retired Officers Breakfast” event to honor Mounds View police officers who previously served in the city.

Harder said the police department has been trying to add more equity to their outreach.

“What about the officers who invested 25 years of their lives here?” Harder said. “We’re really trying to reach out to everybody. It was a great way for me to get to know them, and also, the history of the agency.”

The MVPD is currently working on a police museum display in their department to showcase this history. The collection will feature old photos, badges and historic equipment used by the MVPD throughout its existence.

A project that the Mounds View Police Foundation is currently assisting with is the New Americans Academy that will be taking place this summer. The first of its kind in Ramsey County, the New Americans Academy will offer a five session class highlighting different aspects of Mounds View, specifically designed for refugee and immigrant communities.

The first session will be an overview of the Mounds View Police Department and an introduction to police interactions, available services and a ‘meet and greet’ in uniforms.

“It’s always part of our goal with this type of outreach to humanize us and to make others feel comfortable,” Harder said. The Mounds View Police Foundation hosted a “Retired Officers Breakfast” to honor Mounds View police officers who previously served in the city. (Photo courtesy of Mounds View Police Foundation)

The following sessions will include an overview of the Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department, a Minnesota law and legal systems session, education on the dangers of human trafficking and a health and wellness session.

Harder said other police departments have held similar programs in the metro area and this education can really help build relationships with new residents.

Along with the New Americans Academy, the foundation will also be participating in Festival in the Park, a National Night Out pre-party and more.

Harder said he is thankful for the behind-the-scenes work that the foundation puts in to support the MVPD.

“I really gage how we’re doing in the community with how many volunteers are coming back and trying to help us,” Harder said. “I think we’re definitely headed in the right direction.”

He added that having positive experiences through these outreach efforts really energizes himself and his staff.

“This outreach is for us, too, it can really prolong your career and happiness,” he said. “Reaching out to the community keeps our career going as well.”

Residents interested in volunteering with the foundation are invited to contact MVPF director Katrina Joseph at [email protected] Follow along with the foundation’s efforts at www.facebook.com/moundsviewpolicefoundation.