Fridley Public Schools recognizes district volunteers at annual breakfast

< > Fridley Public Schools volunteers were recognized at a breakfast in their honor on May 11. Those in this photo are: (Back row, left to right) Carol Thornton, Jim Sovada, Gina Paton, Pastor John Niewald, Doug Haugland, Casey Osell and Brian Toews. (Middle row, left to right) Paul Bauhahn, Ruth Bauhahn, Tamra Bauer, Chris Bauer, Tammy Allen, Nea DellaValle, Ashley Bowen and Patrick McCoy. (Front row, left to right) Jan Retzer, Alina Gonzales, Pam Maurelli, Andrea Olson, Mary Bowen, Marion Bernard and Rachel Johnson. (Photo provided by Fridley Public Schools)

Fridley Public Schools recognized and honored volunteers who support students and school by giving their time and resources at its annual Volunteer Appreciation Breakfast on May 11, 2017. Dr. Peggy Flathmann, Superintendent, welcomed the volunteers and expressed her gratitude. “You make our work easier, the work of helping our children and families,” Flathmann said. In its sixth year, the breakfast event recognizes volunteers who are nominated by each school for their year-long service to students, staff and/or programs. This year, the following volunteers were recognized: Tammy Allen, Chris and Tamra Bauer, Paul and Ruth Bauhahn, Marion Bernard, Ashley Bowen, Mary Bowen, Nea DallaValle, Michelle Freichels, Gene and Elaine Gardner, Alina Gonzales, Doug Haugland, Rachel Johnson, Nancy Long, Pam Maurelli, Karen and Patrick McCoy, Pastor John Niewald, Andrea Olson, Casey Osell, Gina Paton, Jan Retzer, Debbie Schmitt, Jim Sovada, Carol Thornton and Brian Toews.