School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 13

Columbia Heights Public Schools

MEETING MINUTES

April 11, 2017

Chair Larkin called the meeting to order at 7:02 p.m.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Clerk Severson called roll.

Members present: Ms. Asamarai, Mr. Larkin, Ms. Lewis, Ms. Mueller, Ms. Palmer, Ms. Severson, and Superintendent Kelly

Members absent: None

AGENDA APPROVAL/ADJUSTMENTS, ANNOUNCEMENTS, CORRESPONDENCE

A. Approval of Agenda motion by Palmer, seconded by Lewis, to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried.

B. Announcement

C. Correspondence None

COMMUNICATION TO THE BOARD None

CONSENT AGENDA

Motion by Mueller, seconded by Severson, to approve the action required for implementation of the items on the consent agenda. Minutes of the March 21 School Board Meeting, Treasurers Report for February 2017 and personnel report of April 11, 2017. Motion Carried

INFORMTION ITEMS: Reports from Members of the Board; Superintendent Report; Community Education Video; Blooming Heights Edible School Yard Outdoor Classroom Update; Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (Ship) Grant Update; Active School Day; The Power of Yet Growth Mindset; Solar Array

HEALTH INSURANCE BIDS: Motion by Asamarai, seconded by Lewis, to accept the group health plan renewal offered by the South Central Service Cooperative. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION DISCONTINUING AND REDUCING EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS AND POSITIONS

Motion by Palmer, seconded by Severson, to adopt the following resolution to terminate, eliminate, and reduce stated positions for 2017-2018 school year. WHEREAS, the School Board of Independent School District No. 13 adopted a resolution on January 24, 2017, directing the administration to make recommendations for reductions in programs and positions, and WHEREAS, said recommendations have been received and considered by the School Board, BE IT RESOLVED, by the School Board of Independent School District No. 13 as follows:

The following programs and positions, be discontinued due to enrollment, program elimination, curricular changes, and departmental efficiencies: 1.0 FTE Assistant Principal Columbia Academy. Roll call vote: Asamarai-Aye; Severson-Aye; Lewis-Aye; Larkin-Aye; Palmer-Aye; Mueller-Aye. Motion carried and resolution adopted.

RESOLUTION PROPOSING TO PLACE TENURED ADMINISTRATOR ON UNREQUESTED LEAVE OF ABSENCE: Motion by Asamarai, seconded by Mueller, to adopt the resolution proposing to place a tenured assistant principal on unrequested leave of absence. WHEREAS, the School Districts reductions in expenditures and school finances must include discontinuance of positions and discontinuance or curtailment of programs;

WHEREAS, the School Board of Independent School District No. 13 Columbia Heights directed the Superintendent of Schools and Administration to consider the discontinuance of programs or positions to effectuate economies in the School District and reduce expenditures, make recommendations to the School Board for the discontinuance of programs, curtailment of programs, discontinuance of positions or curtailment of positions in order to balance the School District budget. BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District No. 13 as follows: 1. That it is proposed that (1.0 FTE), assistant principal of said school district, be placed on unrequested leave of absence (without pay of fringe benefits) effective at the end of the 2016-2017 school year no later than June 30, 2017, pursuant to M.S. 122A.40, Subd. 7 and Article 10, Section 1 of the current Master Agreement between Independent School District No. 13 and the Columbia Heights Principals. 2. That said proposed placement on unrequested leave of absence is the result of discontinuance of positions, lack of pupils or financial limitations, and is not the result of the implementation of an education district agreement. 3. That written notice be sent to said assistant principal regarding the proposed placement on unrequested leave of absence (without pay or fringe benefits) as provided by law and shall be in substantially the form as on the notice below. 4. That each and all of the foregoing grounds of said notice are within the grounds for unrequested leave placement as set forth in M.S. 122A.40, Subd. 7 and Article 10, Section 1 of the current Master Agreement between independent School District No. 13, are hereby adopted as fully as though separately set forth and resolved here. Roll call vote: Asamarai-Aye; Severson-Aye; Lewis-Aye; Larkin-Aye; Palmer-Aye; Mueller-Aye. Motion carried and resolution adopted.

DESIGNATION OF ELECTRONIC TRANSFER DESIGNEES: Motion by Palmer, seconded by Lewis, to appoint Bill Holmgren, Denise Sundstrom, as its designees in processing electronic transfers. Motion carried.

BOARD TOPICS None

ADJOURNMENT

Having completed all of the items on the regular agenda, at 8:31 p.m. Chair Larkin adjourned the meeting.

Date minutes approved Naty Severson,

Clerk, Board of Education

Independent School District 13

Published in the

Columbia Hgt-Fridley Sun Focus

May 19, 2017

689072