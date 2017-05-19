School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 13

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Columbia Heights, Minnesota

WORK SESSION MINUTES

April 18, 2017

Members present: Ms. Asamarai, Mr. Larkin, Ms. Lewis, Ms. Mueller, Ms. Palmer, Ms. Severson and Superintendent Kelly. Members absent: None. Administration present: Bill Holmgren, Lindsey Bennett, Kristen Stuenkel

1. Staffing Update: Dir. Bennett and Dir. Holmgren presented an update on staffing. Dir. Holmgren presented budget information to show why reductions are necessary.

2. Adult Basic Education (ABE) Lease: Dir. Holmgren and Dir. Stuenkel presented information on the ABE lease. Looking at moving to the Northeast Business Center on 40th and Central Avenue as of July 1, 2017.

3. Community Request for School Board Agenda with Attachments: Dawn Hoium, Executive Assistant to the Superintendent and the Board of Education presented information on the community request for school board agenda with attachments form. The Board asked to change time frame to school year instead of the calendar year.

4. Other Supt. Kelly reminded everyone that the Principal Search for the Valley View Principal will begin tomorrow.

5. Adjourn 6:17

Date minutes approved Naty Severson,

Clerk, Board of Education Independent School District 13

