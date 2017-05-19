School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 13

Columbia Heights Public Schools

MEETING MINUTES

April 25, 2017

Chair Larkin called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Clerk Severson called roll.

Members present: Mr. Larkin, Ms. Lewis, Ms. Mueller, Ms. Severson and Superintendent Kelly

Members absent: Ms. Asamarai, Ms. Palmer

AGENDA APPROVAL/ADJUSTMENTS, ANNOUNCEMENTS, CORRESPONDENCE

A. Approval of Agenda motion by Severson, seconded by Lewis, to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried

B. Announcement

C. Correspondence None

COMMUNICATION TO THE BOARD None

CONSENT AGENDA

Motion by Lewis, seconded by Severson, to approve the action required for implementation of the items on the consent agenda. Personnel Report of April 25, 2017. Motion Carried

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT OF CONTRIBUTIONS RESOLUTION: Motioned by Severson, seconded by Lewis: Whereas: Minnesota Statute 123B.02 permits school boards to …receive, for the benefit of the district, bequests, donations, or gifts for any proper purpose and apply the same to the purpose designated. In that behalf, the board may act as trustee of any trust created for the benefit of the district, and for the benefit of pupils thereof.

Therefore: Be it resolved by the School Board of Columbia Heights Public Schools, Independent School District No. 13 that the School Board accepts with appreciation the contributions, detailed in the background, in the amount of $13,592.00. DETAILED BACKGROUND: MONETARY: The following donations were made to Columbia Heights High School Scholarship Program: Anonymous $171.00, Doug and Pat Johnson – $2,000.00, Mr. and Mrs. William Kuether – $5,000.00, Michael School – $500.00, Robert Nygaard – $20.00, Jack and Dee Gause – $25.00, Karen and Steve Wolgamot – $1,000.00, Malcom Watson – $1,000.00, Kathleen Kane – $500.00, Janet Vaughan – $200.00, Pamela Sigurdson – $200.00, Carma Doege – $200.00, Clem Coverston – $100.00, Nicole Halabi – $100.00, Robert Eue – $100.00, Ann Farnham – $100.00, Nance Horibrook – $100.00, Catherine McAvoy – $100.00, Anne ONeill – $100.00, Roger and Karen Sadlowsky – $100.00, Gerald Ryding – $75.00, Gerald Boldt – $50.00, Diane Scully – $100.00, Betty Justin – $100.00, Janet Larson – $100.00, William Streff – $500.00, Laura Martinson – $25.00, Kathleen Anderson – $25.00, Connie Rose-Swackhamer – $50.00, Marissa Schneider – $100.00, Robin Rice – $50.00, Heather Kopp – $50.00, Pamela Myers – $50.00, Joy Baleisis – $50.00, Ariane Strom – $20.00, Marsha Bergman – $20.00, James Phillippi – $20.00, Erika Trotman – $40.00, Carl Lightbody – $40.00, Jean Richards – $100.00, Mary Williams – $11.00, Angela Noll – $20.00. VALUE IN KIND:

Donation of books to Valley View Elementary by Colleen Hermal for student needs. Estimated value of $150.00. Donation of office supplies to Columbia Heights Public Schools by anonymous for student needs. Estimated value of $150.00. Donation of art easel to ECSE by Tom Smertneck for student needs. Estimated value of $50.00. Total fiscal year 2016-2017 monetary contributions to date: $71,434.54.

Roll call vote: Asamarai-Aye; Severson-Aye; Lewis-Aye; Larkin-Aye; Palmer-Aye; Mueller-Aye. Motion carried and resolution adopted.

INFORMATION ITEMS: Reports from Members of the Board; Superintendent Report; North Park Elementary Video; New York Study Seminar Update; Out of State Field Trip; American Indian Education Resolution; Annual Capital Project Levy Update; Capital Improvement Plan; Board Policies First Reading; National School Board Association Conference Information.

ADULT BASIC EDUCATION (ABE) LEASE: Motion by Lewis, seconded by Mueller, to approve ABE lease, as recommended. Motion carried.

SOLAR ARRAY: Motion by Severson, seconded by Lewis, to approve installing a solar array on the High School and North Park Elementary. Motion carried.

BOARD TOPICS

ADJOURNMENT

Having completed all of the items on the regular agenda, at 8:53 p.m. Chair Larkin adjourned the meeting.

Date minutes approved Naty Severson

Clerk, Board of Education

Independent School District 13

Published in the

Columbia Hgt-Fridley Sun Focus

May 19, 2017

