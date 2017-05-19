Probates – ORDER AND NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE IN AN UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ANOKA

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No. 02-PR-17-254

In Re: Estate of

MIKE D. MANCUSO,

Deceased

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:

It is Ordered and notice is hereby given that on Tuesday the 11th day of July, 2017, at 9:00 oclock a.m. a hearing will be held in the above named Court at the Anoka County Court House, Anoka, Minnesota for the formal probate of an instrument dated February 8, 2002 purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of the decedent, and for the appointment of Cynthia R. Mancuso, whose address is 7561 Central Avenue NE, Fridley, MN 55421, as personal representative of the estate of the above named decedent in an unsupervised administration, and that any objections thereto must be filed with the Court. That, if proper, and no objections are filed, said personal representative will be appointed to administer the estate, to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, and sell real and personal property and do all necessary acts for the estate. Upon completion of the administration, the representative shall file a final account there unto entitled as ordered by the Court, and close the estate.

Notice is further given that all creditors having claims against the estate are required to present the same to said personal representative or to the District Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred.

Dated: May 10, 2017

/s/ Todd R. Schoffelman,

Judge of District Court

Probate Court Division

/s/ Lori Meyer,

Court Administrator

Vernon S. Hoium

Attorney at Law

Suite 206 South

4111 Central Avenue NE

Columbia Heights, MN 55421

ph 763-788-1605

fax 763-788-1690

[email protected]

Published in the

Columbia Hgt-Fridley Sun Focus

May 19, 26, 2017

689316