Probates – NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF LOST WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF RAMSEY

DISTRICT COURT

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 62-PR-17-338

In Re: Estate of

EDWARD CHARLES WEINHAGEN, also known as

Edward C. Weinhagen,

Decedent.

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on June 13, 2017 at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Courtroom 1670, Ramsey County Courthouse, 15 W. Kellogg Boulevard, Room 1670, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be a copy of the Decedents Will dated February 26, 2004, and for the appointment of Michael E. Weinhagen whose address is 1650 Millwood Avenue West, Roseville, MN 55113, as personal representative of the Decedents estate in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedents estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts to administer the Decedents estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: May 4, 2017

By: /s/ Mai Yang

Deputy Court Administrator

TIMOTHY PAUL BRAUSEN

Attorney for Petitioner

8301 Virginia Circle North

St. Louis Park, MN 55426

Telephone: 952-451-8492

e-mail: [email protected]

Published in the

Mounds View-New Brtn Sun Focus

May 19, 26, 2017

688085