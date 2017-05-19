Probates – NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF LOST WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF RAMSEY
DISTRICT COURT
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 62-PR-17-338
In Re: Estate of
EDWARD CHARLES WEINHAGEN, also known as
Edward C. Weinhagen,
Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on June 13, 2017 at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Courtroom 1670, Ramsey County Courthouse, 15 W. Kellogg Boulevard, Room 1670, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be a copy of the Decedents Will dated February 26, 2004, and for the appointment of Michael E. Weinhagen whose address is 1650 Millwood Avenue West, Roseville, MN 55113, as personal representative of the Decedents estate in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedents estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts to administer the Decedents estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: May 4, 2017
By: /s/ Mai Yang
Deputy Court Administrator
TIMOTHY PAUL BRAUSEN
Attorney for Petitioner
8301 Virginia Circle North
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Telephone: 952-451-8492
e-mail: [email protected]
Published in the
Mounds View-New Brtn Sun Focus
May 19, 26, 2017
688085