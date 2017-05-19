Police reports from New Brighton April 30 – May 6

Theft, burglary

• A bicycle was reported stolen April 30 on the 200 block of Highway 8 SW.

• A gas drive-off was reported May 1 on the 200 block of County Road E2.

• A burglary was reported May 1 on the 500 block of W County Road D.

• A 2010 Kia Sportage was reported stolen May 2 on the 800 block of W County Road D.

• A theft was reported May 3 on the 2000 block of Sunnyside Terrace.

• A wallet was reported stolen May 5 on the 1100 block of Silver Lake Road NW.

Driving while intoxicated

• A male driver was arrested for DWI April 30 on Old Highway 8 NW and County Road H.

• A female driver was arrested for DWI May 4 on 11th Avenue NW and 3rd Terrace NW.

• A male driver was arrested for DWI May 4 on the 200 block of County Road E2.

— Compiled by Sam Lenhart, Sun Focus Newspapers