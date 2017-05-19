Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Planning and Zoning Commission of the City of Columbia Heights will conduct a public hearing in the City Council Chambers of City Hall at 590 – 40th Avenue NE on Tuesday, June 6th, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. The order of business is as follows:

A request for a Conditional Use Permit with a waiver to Specific Development Standards of the Zoning Ordinance (9.107 (C) (c), and Site Plan Review for the property located at 3989 Central Avenue NE. The property owner is proposing to renovate the building for a K-12 School, which requires a Conditional Use Permit. The property owner is requesting a waiver with the Conditional Use Permit, as the proposed K-12 School use, does not meet a Specific Development Standard of the Zoning Ordinance. The property owner is requesting Site Plan Review for the proposed renovations associated with the school and other uses for the building, an Adult Education Facility, and Retail. Section 9.104 (H)(N) of the Zoning Ordinance requires the Planning Commission to hold a public hearing to consider the Conditional Use Permit and submit a recommendation to the City Council. The Planning and Zoning Commission has the authority to approve the Site Plan.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having an interest will be given an opportunity to be heard. For questions, contact Elizabeth Holmbeck, City Planner, at (763) 706-3673.

