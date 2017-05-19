Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Appeals and Adjustments of the City of Columbia Heights will conduct a public hearing in the City Council Chambers of City Hall at 590 – 40th Avenue NE on Tuesday, June 6th, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. The order of business is as follows:

An Appeal made by Mulata Associates, LLC (property owner) to the Board of Appeals and Adjustments. The applicant is requesting a waiver to Section 9.107 (C) (16) of the Zoning Ordinance, as the proposed use of the property located at 820 40th Avenue does not meet a Specific Development Standard of the Zoning Ordinance. Section 9.104 (E) of the Zoning Ordinance requires a public hearing for all appeal requests.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having an interest will be given an opportunity to be heard at the public hearing. For questions, contact Elizabeth Holmbeck, City Planner at (763) 706-3673.

Published in the

Columbia Hgts-Fridley Sun Focus

May 19, 2017

689217