Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Planning and Zoning Commission of the City of Columbia Heights will conduct a public hearing in the City Council Chambers of City Hall at 590 – 40th Avenue NE on Tuesday, June 6th, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. The order of business is as follows:

A request for a Conditional Use Permit to allow Total Export, Inc. to have outdoor storage on the property located at 725 39th Ave. NE, per Code Section 9.111 (D)(3)(c). Section 9.104 (H) of the Zoning Ordinance requires the Planning Commission to hold a public hearing to approve the Conditional Use Permit.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having an interest will be given an opportunity to be heard at the public hearing. For questions, contact Elizabeth Holmbeck, City Planner at (763) 706-3673.

Published in the

Columbia Hgts-Fridley Sun Focus

May 19, 2017

689211