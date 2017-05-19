New principal hired for Spring Lake Park High School

Since 2013, I have primarily covered the Anoka-Hennepin and Spring Lake Park school districts as well as the city of Spring Lake Park for ABC Newspapers.

Matthew Boucher has been selected as the next principal of Spring Lake Park High School. Boucher is replacing Jane Stevenson, who is retiring from the position in June. Matthew Boucher (Submitted photo)

Boucher is currently the principal of Fridley Middle School, where he has served since July 2013. Prior to being promoted to principal, Boucher served as an assistant principal at the school for five years. He has also served as an intern assistant principal and social studies teacher at Edison High School in the Minneapolis Public School District. He began his career in education as a social studies teacher at Olson Middle School in Minneapolis.

“We are so excited about Matthew coming to Spring Lake Park,” said Superintendent Jeff Ronneberg. “He is a successful school leader who has demonstrated a commitment to deepening the engagement of students in all that he does. He has a strong history of effective communication and active engagement with students, families, and the community. He will be a great addition to the high school and district.”

Staff, students and parents will have an opportunity to meet with Boucher Wednesday, May 17, from 6 to 6:45 p.m. in the flexible learning space near the Fine Arts Center, held prior to the National Honor Society ceremony.

“I am interested in Spring Lake Park Schools and the high school as a place where I can contribute and be part of a group of educators who are working to dramatically improve the experiences and engagement of students,” Boucher said. “It excites me to work with staff members who are willing to think collaboratively and creatively.”

Boucher has a Bachelor of Science degree in secondary education – social studies from Minnesota State University-Moorhead; a Master of Arts degree in education from Saint Mary’s University; and an Education Specialist in Administration degree from the University of St. Thomas. He is currently pursuing his Doctorate in Leadership, Ed.D, and the University of St. Thomas.

“Spring Lake Park High School is an innovative school with a staff who is willing to try new things and think differently,” Boucher said. “It is a school that embraces opportunities and continues to look for new ways of working.”

Boucher also served in the Minnesota Army National Guard for 12 years as a staff sergeant and infantry squad leader. In September 2016, he was nominated and received the Veterans’ Voice Legacy Award from the Minnesota Humanities Center. The award recognizes and honors Minnesotans who have honorably served and are making extraordinary contributions to their communities. Among many other contributions, the award recognized Boucher for creating an annual Veterans’ Day program at Fridley Middle School that helps students understand and respect the dedication and sacrifice of military service members.

The program from the awards ceremony included the following statements about Boucher: “Whether it is soldiers or students, Boucher believes those entrusted to our care deserve to be developed in a positive and productive learning environment that fosters both individual and collective growth.”

As he looks forward to his first days as Spring Lake Park High School principal, Boucher believes in an immersive approach. “I will dive in with my sleeves rolled up and with ears first,” he said. “I’m excited to learn about the work that is happening in the district to engage students, and to support staff in bringing their ideas and innovations to life.”

Contact Olivia Alveshere at [email protected]