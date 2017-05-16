Join a community group for a panel discussion on education legislation to inform community members about state and federal education issues, especially in regard to vouchers, scholarships and tax credits.



If you’d like to gain input from education professionals, policy makers, and concerned parents, especially in regard to how legislation affects the special education population, come to Columbia Heights Public Library May 23, 6:30-8pm. Learn how to help public education supporters learn how you can act, and prepare for next state legislative session. Panelists will include Sarah Clarke, Ariane Kokes, Erin Clotfelter and Sarah McLaren.