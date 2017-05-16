Focus region calendar of events

Friday, May 19

Art-a-Whirl, 5-10 p.m. at Community United Methodist Church, 950 Gould Avenue NE, Columbia Heights.

Joe Greco and supporting artists will be showing their work at Community UMC. Art-A-Whirl is an open studio tour in Northeast Minneapolis showcasing the work of NEMAA members. Art-A-Whirl is a federally-registered trademark of NEMAA.

This event will also take place from noon – 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 and noon – 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 21.

Steak or Fish Dinner, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Fridley American Legion. 7365 Central Avenue NE.

The Fridley American Legion Auxiliary serves a steak or fish dinner on the third Friday of each month. The dinner includes steak or fish, a baked potato, lettuce salad and bread. Cost is $10.00 per person.

Saturday, May 20

HeightsNEXT, 11:30-1 p.m. at the Columbia Heights Public Library, 3939 Central Avenue NE, Columbia Heights.

HeightsNEXT, an informal group for Columbia Heights residents and stakeholders who want to create a more welcoming, vibrant, and sustainable community.

Fridley Town Hall Meeting, 10 a.m. to noon at Fridley City Hall, 6431 University Avenue NE.

Mayor Scott Lund and the Fridley City Council invite you to attend a Saturday Town Hall Meeting. This is your community and it is very important that you have a voice. Join us and learn more about city finances, what’s happening with the new City Hall, and help create a vision and plan for the future with the city’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan.

Pet Clinic, 1-3 p.m. at Fridley City Garage:, 400 71st Avenue NE.

Easy, convenient and affordable one-stop pet needs including vaccinations, testing, flea and tick treatments, and free wellness exams. Discounted dog licenses will also be available. Cash and check only. No appointment needed. Services provided by MetroPet Animal Hospital.

DAV Used Goods Drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fridley American Legion, 7365 Central Avenue NE.

Don’t work all weekend at a garage sale, bring your used goods to the American Legion in Fridley. We will have a truck and help you unload your unwanted items. We are looking for clothing, books, kids movies, and small household items. No electronics.

Sunday, May 21

“A Sense of Place” Northeast Orchestra concert, 3 p.m. at The Church of St. William in Fridley, 61st Avenue and University Avenue.

The concert will include highlights from Bernstein’s “West Side Story”, Tchaikovsky’s “Capriccio Italien”, a Suite by Gustav Holst and an unusual Sakuntala Overture by Karoly Goldmark, a little known composer. The concert is free.

DAV Used Goods Drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fridley American Legion, 7365 Central Avenue NE.

Don’t work all weekend at a garage sale, bring your used goods to the American Legion in Fridley. We will have a truck and help you unload your unwanted items. We are looking for clothing, books, kids movies, and small household items. No electronics.

Wednesday, May 24

Three local authors visit Columbia Heights Library, 10:30 a.m. at Columbia Heights Public Library, 3939 Central Avenue NE, Columbia Heights.

A triple header! Three local authors read from their books and discuss their writing, including: “Poor Millionaires: the village boy who Walked to the Western World and the American Boy Who Followed Him Home” by Nathan Roberts; “Remember the words” by Barb Saefke; and new works by Pat Stinson. Following this program, the authors will do book-signing and will have books available for purchase.

Wednesday, May 31

Red Cross Blood Donation, 12-6 p.m. at Murzyn Hall, 530 Mill Street NE, Columbia Heights OR 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at Donatelle Plastics, 501 County Road E-2, New Brighton.

During Trauma Awareness Month in May, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help ensure lifesaving blood is available for patients with traumatic injuries and other serious medical needs by donating blood or platelets. Blood and platelet donors of all types are currently needed. Donation appointments can be scheduled by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Evening Coffee with a Cop, 6-7 p.m. at Fridley City Hall, 6431 University Avenue NE.

Join Fridley Police Officers for a free cup of coffee and great conversation. Let’s talk crime prevention, Night to Unite, and neighborhood concerns.