Columbia Heights Jamboree carnival admission change

In an effort to reduce non-residential visitors, the Columbia Heights Lions will be charging a $2 admission fee for the Jamboree carnival.



Tim Utz will be leading the gated areas during the carnival and is searching for volunteers to collect admission funds, issue wrist bands, give breaks and control exit areas.



Family and friends are encouraged to sign up as a group. Volunteers should plan to cover at least a four hour shift.



Contact Tim Utz directly on Facebook or by email at [email protected] with firm commitment of shifts.



Available shifts are as followed:

Thursday, June 22

4:30-10 p.m.

4:30-7:30 p.m.

7-10 p.m.

Friday, June 23

4:30-11 p.m.

4:30-8:30 p.m.

8-11 p.m.

Saturday, June 24

4:30-11 p.m.

4:30-8:30 p.m.

8-11 p.m.

Sunday, June 25

11 a.m.-4 p.m.