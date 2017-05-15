Police reports from Columbia Heights from April 26-May 3

Theft, burglary

• A blu ray player home theater system was reported stolen April 27 on the 900 block of 45th Avenue NE.

• A home burglary was reported April 27 on the 900 block of 46 1/2 Avenue NE.

• Theft was reported April 29 on the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE.

• Theft was reported April 29 on the 3800 block of 3rd Street NE.

• Burglary of an unattached garage was reported April 30 on the 4000 block of 6th Street NE.

• Burglary of an unattached garage was reported May 1 on the 4300 block of 5th Street NE.

• An adult female was cited for shoplifting May 2 on the 4900 block of Central Avenue NE.

• An adult male was cited for shoplifting May 2 on the 4200 block of Central Avenue NE.

• Theft was reported May 2 on the 5200 block of University Avenue NE.

Criminal property damage

• A vehicle was reported tampered with April 29 on the 4200 block of 6th Street NE.

• Juveniles were reported to be throwing rocks and damaged a vehicle April 29 near the intersection of University Avenue NE and 42nd Avenue.

• Property damage that appeared to be a BB gun shot on a bedroom window was reported April 30 on the 3700 block of 2nd Street NE.

• Vandalism was reported May 2 near the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 49th Avenue NE.

• Two windows were reported tampered with May 3 on the 1400 block of McLeod Street NE.

