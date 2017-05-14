Police reports from Fridley from April 27 – May 3

Theft, burglary

• A theft was reported April 27 on the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE.

• A key was reported stolen from a vehicle April 27 on the 1500 block of 61st Avenue NE.

• A male was arrested for robbery April 27 on the 5800 block of East River Road NE.

• Counterfeit currency was reported April 27 on the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE.

• Items were reported stolen from a vehicle April 27 on the 1500 block of Rice Creek Road NE.

• A license plate was reported April 27 on the 8000 block of University Avenue NE.

• A shoplifter was reported April 27 on the 5600 block of University Avenue NE.

• A robbery was reported April 27 on the 5800 block of East River Road NE.

• A trolling motor was reported stolen April 28 on the 100 block of Osborne Road NE.

• A fraud was reported April 28 on the 5600 block of University Avenue NE.

• A residential burglary was reported April 29 on the 5600 block of 4th Street NE.

• A motorcycle was reported stolen April 29 on the 1000 block of Filmore Circle NE.

• A fraud was reported April 28 on the 500 block of Rice Creek Terrace NE.

• A fraud was reported April 29 on the 8400 block of University Avenue NE.

• A license plate was reported stolen April 29 on the 5700 block of 2 1/2 Street NE.

• A first degree burglary was reported April 29 on the 1600 block of North Innsbruck Drive NE.

• An armed robbery was reported April 30 on the 1600 block of 68th Avenue NE.

• Multiple guns were reported stolen April 30 on the 5800 block of East River Road NE.

• A shoplifter was reported April 30 on the 5600 block of Main Street NE.

• A theft was reported April 30 on the 8200 block of Main Street NE.

• Items were reported May 1 on the 6300 block of Pierce Street NE.

• A fraud was reported May 2 on the 90 block of 43rd Avenue NE.

• Counterfeit currency was reported May 3 on the 5600 block of University Avenue NE.

• Counterfeit currency was reported May 3 on the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE.

• A female was cited for shoplifting May 3 on the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE.

• A theft was reported for theft May 3 on the 8400 block of University Avenue NE.

• A vehicle was reported stolen May 3 on the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE.

• A shoplifter was reported May 3 on the 8400 block of University Avenue NE.

Driving while intoxicated

• A driver was arrested for DWI April 29 on 53rd Avenue NE and University Avenue NE.

Criminal property damage

• A mailbox was reported broken April 27 on the 7400 block of Jackson Street NE.

• Vandalism was reported April 30 on the 5800 block of East River Road NE.

• Property damage was reported May 1 on the 7700 block of East River Road NE.

• Property damage was reported May 2 on the 1600 block of North Innsbruck Drive NE.

• A hit-and-run was reported May 3 on the 5200 block of University Avenue NE.

— Compiled by Sam Lenhart, Sun Focus Newspapers