Police reports from Mounds View from April 28-May 3

Theft, burglary

• A victim reported a Facebook scam which fraudulently offered a $50,000 grant for $4,800 on April 28 at the 2600 block of Ridge Lane.

• Gas theft was reported April 29 on the 2600 block of County Road I.

• A burglary was reported May 1 on the 2900 block of Mounds View Boulevard.

• Identity theft was reported May 1 on the 2600 block of Lake Court Drive.

• A cell phone was reported stolen May 2 on the 2400 block of Mounds View Boulevard.

• Theft of a bicycle was reported May 2 on the 7600 block of Edgewood Drive after the victim saw a post of the bike for sale at Cub Foods.

• Gas theft was reported May 2 on the 2700 block of Mounds View Boulevard.

• Theft from a vehicle was reported May 3 on the 2400 block of County Road I.

Driving under the influence

• A male driver was arrested for driving under the influence April 29 near the intersection of Long Lake Road and Ridge Lane.

• A male driver was arrested for driving under the influence May 3 on the 5200 block of Quincy Street.

Criminal property damage

• A vehicle mirror was reported damaged April 28 on the 7600 block of Greenfield Avenue.

• A vehicle was reported scratched April 29 on the 5300 block of Edgewood Drive.

