Police reports from New Brighton April 21-29

Theft, burglary

• A 2000 Chevy Silverado was reported stolen April 23 on the 2300 block of Erin Court.

• Items were reported stolen multiple vehicles April 24 on the 1100 block of Silver Lake Road.

• A residential burglary was reported April 24 on the 1300 block of Old Highway 8 NW.

• A shoplifter was reported April 24 on the 900 block of W County Road D.

• Items were reported stolen from a vehicle April 24 on the 1400 block of 10th Street NW.

• Items were reported stolen from a vehicle April 25 on the 2100 block of Old Highway 8 NW.

• Items were reported stolen from a vehicle April 26 on the 2500 block of 17th Avenue NW.

• Items were reported stolen from a vehicle April 26 on the 3000 block of 21st Lane.

• A wallet was reported stolen April 26 on the 2000 block of Pleasant View Drive.

• Items were reported stolen from a vehicle April 26 on the 200 block of Pleasant View Drive.

• Mail was reported stolen April 29 on the 1200 block of Long Lake Road.

Driving while intoxicated

• A male driver was arrested for DWI April 21 on 10th Street NW and 9th Avenue NW.

• A female driver was arrested for DWI April 23 on Silver Lake Road and Eastman Drive.

• A male driver was arrested for DWI April 26 on Long Lake Road and Poppyseed Drive.

— Compiled by Sam Lenhart, Sun Focus Newspapers