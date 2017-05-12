Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND
DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY
1090 S. BIRCH LAKE BLVD.,
VADNAIS HEIGHTS, MN 55127-7801
MAY 30, 2017 AT 1:30 PM
PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Vadnais Heights 25561: 1090 S. Birch Lake Blvd., Vadnais Heights, MN 55127-7801. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on May 30, 2017 at 1:30 pm personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:
015- Gustavson, Bryan
021- McInerney, Tiffanie
052- Eades, Tonya
054- Baron, Patricia
073- Curry, Katie
118- Baron, Patricia
185- Carlson, Sarah
274- Redshaw, James
281- Baron, Patricia
339- Chambers, Sibyl
345- Mcginnis, Robert
392- Baron, Patricia
408- DeBilzan, Clifford
Published in the
Mounds View/New Brtn Sun Focus
May 12, 19, 2017
686714