Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND

DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY

1090 S. BIRCH LAKE BLVD.,

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, MN 55127-7801

MAY 30, 2017 AT 1:30 PM

PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Vadnais Heights 25561: 1090 S. Birch Lake Blvd., Vadnais Heights, MN 55127-7801. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on May 30, 2017 at 1:30 pm personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:

015- Gustavson, Bryan

021- McInerney, Tiffanie

052- Eades, Tonya

054- Baron, Patricia

073- Curry, Katie

118- Baron, Patricia

185- Carlson, Sarah

274- Redshaw, James

281- Baron, Patricia

339- Chambers, Sibyl

345- Mcginnis, Robert

392- Baron, Patricia

408- DeBilzan, Clifford

Published in the

Mounds View/New Brtn Sun Focus

May 12, 19, 2017

686714