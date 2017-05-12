Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND

DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY

1830 BUERKLE ROAD, WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN 55110-5245

MAY 30, 2017 AT 1:00 PM

PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at White Bear Lake 23408: 1830 Buerkle Road, White Bear Lake, MN 55110-5245. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on May 30, 2017 at 1:00 pm personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:

A019- Morris, Rachel

A066- Boudin, Justin

A086- Sackett, Christopher

A118- Taylor, Michelle

A126- Ingram, Pamela

A152- Olson, Tammy

A158- Sackett, Amanda

B030- Mckusick, Amy

C049- Tolbert, Ron

D031- Mullesch, Nicholas

D115- Bossman, Mark

E069- Koehn, Cory

Published in the

Mounds View-New Brtn Sun Focus

May 12, 19, 2017

686707