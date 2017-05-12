Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND

DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY

5350 Industrial Blvd. NE, Fridley, MN 55421-1013

May 30, 2017 at 12:00 pm

PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Fridley 25871: 5350 Industrial Blvd. NE, Fridley, MN 55421-1013. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on May 30, 2017 at 12:00 pm personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:

1003- Williams, Terrence

1409- Reynolds, Tiowanna

2009- Roholt, Les

3107- Ali, Khadija

3238- Bessman, Michael

4224- Brown, Mack

5326- Brewer, Darwin

5420- Beauchamp, Tracy

5531- Ford, Ryan

5542- Harris, Anthony

5608- Baker, Michael

6119- Carrol, Kenneth

6208- Bakke, Jessica

6215- Higgins, Alexander

7102B- Hopkins, Marcsharica

7103- Pankow, Lea Angela

7404- Harmon, Stephenette

Published in the

Columbia Hgts-Fridley Sun Focus

May 12, 19, 2017

686699