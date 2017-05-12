Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND
DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY
5350 Industrial Blvd. NE, Fridley, MN 55421-1013
May 30, 2017 at 12:00 pm
PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Fridley 25871: 5350 Industrial Blvd. NE, Fridley, MN 55421-1013. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on May 30, 2017 at 12:00 pm personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:
1003- Williams, Terrence
1409- Reynolds, Tiowanna
2009- Roholt, Les
3107- Ali, Khadija
3238- Bessman, Michael
4224- Brown, Mack
5326- Brewer, Darwin
5420- Beauchamp, Tracy
5531- Ford, Ryan
5542- Harris, Anthony
5608- Baker, Michael
6119- Carrol, Kenneth
6208- Bakke, Jessica
6215- Higgins, Alexander
7102B- Hopkins, Marcsharica
7103- Pankow, Lea Angela
7404- Harmon, Stephenette
Published in the
Columbia Hgts-Fridley Sun Focus
May 12, 19, 2017
686699