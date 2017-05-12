Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND
DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY
7807 Highway 65 NE, Spring Lake Park, MN 55432-2846
May 30, 2017 at 11:30 am
PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Spring Lake Park 25555: 7807 Highway 65 NE, Spring Lake Park, MN 55432-2846. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on May 30, 2017 at 11:30 am personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:
B015- Hanson, Loren
C021- Mays, Alexander
C026- Freeman, Ambruce
E012- Lewis, Candace
E055- Swan, Shem
E067- Stevens, Renee
G008- Celis Hernandez, Mary
G024- Hintz, Wayne
G044- Norberg, Amy
H019- Anderson, Gilvia
H020- Obradovic, Damir
H035- Johnson, Richard
Published in the
Columbia Hgts-Fridley Sun Focus
May 12, 19, 2017
686694