Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND

DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY

11421 Ulysses St. NE, Blaine, MN 55434-3946

May 30, 2017 at 11:00 am

PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Blaine 25545: 11421 Ulysses St. NE, Blaine, MN 55434-3946. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on May 30, 2017 at 11:00 am personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:

205- Reierson, Tony

229- Herron, Miryah

340- Koenig, Denzel

408- Iwaszko, Kristina

507- Mcdonough, Katie

649- Cummings, DeLia

650- Geehan, Debra

654- Geehan, Debra

709- Snyder, Trudi

Published in the

Columbia Hgts-Fridley Sun Focus

May 12, 19, 2017

686692