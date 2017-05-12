Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND
DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY
11421 Ulysses St. NE, Blaine, MN 55434-3946
May 30, 2017 at 11:00 am
PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Blaine 25545: 11421 Ulysses St. NE, Blaine, MN 55434-3946. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on May 30, 2017 at 11:00 am personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:
205- Reierson, Tony
229- Herron, Miryah
340- Koenig, Denzel
408- Iwaszko, Kristina
507- Mcdonough, Katie
649- Cummings, DeLia
650- Geehan, Debra
654- Geehan, Debra
709- Snyder, Trudi
