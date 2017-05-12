Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND

DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY

10201 Woodcrest Drive NW,

Coon Rapids, MN 55433-6506

May 30, 2017 at 10:30 am

PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Coon Rapids 23410: 10201 Woodcrest Drive NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55433-6506. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on May 30, 2017 at 10:30 am personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:

A006- Hanson, Blake

C027- Gorr, Kimberly

D062- Molette, Kenneth

F008- Mitchell, Michael

F035- White, Pernetha

G004- Benson, Sally

Published in the

Columbia Hgts-Fridley Sun Focus

May 12, 19, 2017

686687