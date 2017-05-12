Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND
DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY
11365 Robinson Drive NW,
Coon Rapids, MN 55433-3777
May 30, 2017 at 10:00 am
PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Coon Rapids 08306: 11365 Robinson Drive NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55433-3777. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on May 30, 2017 at 10:00 am personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:
0129- Massan, Musaid
0225- Feist, Sharon
0340- Smith, Michelle
0486- Coleman, Vera
0521- Hanson, Crystal
0810- Eakman, Danielle
0821- Lyke, Dawn
2109- Payne, James
Published in the
Columbia Hgts-Fridley Sun Focus
May 12, 19, 2017
686684