Columbia Heights Love Somalia rally gathers volunteers to prevent famine

With the fear of another deadly famine looming over Somalia, Columbia Heights residents are doing all that they can to prevent this humanitarian crisis.

Feed My Starving Children held a Love Somalia rally on May 6 in Columbia Heights to gather volunteers for an upcoming food packing event to be held in June. Regional Program Coordinator Mike Ammentorp communicated the need for volunteers to help at the upcoming Feed My Starving Children packing event at the Love Somalia rally on May 6. FMSC is an organization that packs nutritionally complete meals for malnourished children around the world. Partnering with other local organizations, FMSC kickstarted the Love Somalia campaign to prevent famine in Somalia. (Sun Focus photo by Sarah Burghardt)

For two consecutive seasons, Somalia has seen intense drought which has wiped out crops and killed livestock. Around 6.2 million people, more than half of Somalia’s population, are suffering to find sufficient food and water. This lack of food and water is causing thousands to be displaced, which also contributes to poor hygiene and spreading of diseases.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 360,000 acutely malnourished and 70,000 severely malnourished children currently need urgent and life-saving support. Humanitarian organizations are reporting that this hunger emergency may be the preludes of another catastrophic famine. In 2011, Somalia suffered from a famine, leaving 260,000 people dead. It is the time to act now to prevent another famine from happening.

FMSC is a Christian non-profit organization that provides nutritionally complete meals specifically formulated for malnourished children. Through MobilePack events around the nation, volunteers donate their time to hand-pack rice, soy, dried vegetables and a nutritionally complete blend of vitamins and minerals into bags which are shipped to partners to reach children around the world.

Love Somalia, a relief collaborative of faith-based communities, has organized the largest FMSC MobilePack event that will take place from June 2 to 5 at the St. Paul RiverCentre. Participating organizations include American Relief Agency for the Horn of Africa, Matter, MN Community of African People with Disabilities and the Hilaac Foundation.

“Not only do we have the largest Somalian community here, our partners are here as well and there is a famine that we are trying to prevent,” FMSC Regional Program Coordinator Mike Ammentorp said. “There are so many things coming together, and now we are figuring out how to utilize this, to make sure that our community is coming together to respond. We have such a unique opportunity to bring our friends and neighbors to love our friends and neighbors around the world.”

The Columbia Heights rally was designed to raise awareness for the importance of this cause and communicate the need for volunteers to participate.

Local coffee shop Community Grounds was inspired to host this event. Through a new fundraising effort, Community Grounds will be donating 50 cents from every Nordic waffle sale to a group in need, ranging from nonprofits, religious organizations, schools and more. This month’s donations will be given to FMSC.

Manager Kelsey Johansen said the coffee shop has been looking for ways to give back to the community. Part of this new promotion will include hosting fundraising events or rallies for the organization that they are helping out.

Shop owner and Heights Church Pastor Dan Thompson said he wants to get the awareness of this crisis out into the community.

“With so many Somalians that live in Heights, we just really want people to know that we really care about this and we really care about you,” Thompson said. “We just want to come together and do something for you and your families. They matter to us.”

Many local organizations, including the Islamic Center of Minnesota in Fridley, are committed to doing whatever they can to help this cause.

“We really appreciate the organizers here to put this event together to raise the awareness for this famine in Somalia,” President of the Islamic Center of Minnesota Kausar Hussain said. “It’s a great humanitarian crisis and we all need to come together as a community to do what we can from our part.”

She said the Islamic Center will be making a great effort to sign up volunteers that are part of their organization.

Residents interested in volunteering for the packing event can sign up now for a shift at LoveSomalia.org or FMSC.org/somalia. The City of Columbia Heights is also forming a volunteer team who will be volunteering on Saturday, June 3, from 8:30-10:45 a.m. To sign up with the group, search ‘Columbia Heights’ in the volunteer “Join a Group” section.

