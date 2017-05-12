Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF FRIDLEY

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

PROJECT IDENTIFICATION: Sealed bid proposals will be received in accordance with the construction contract documents, as prepared by Boarman Kroos Vogel Group, Inc, for:

Name of Project: City of Fridley Civic Campus Project No. 505

Address of Project: 7011University Ave Northeast, Fridley, MN

The work will be accomplished through multiple contracts with the City of Fridley, with McGough Construction acting as the Construction Manager. The following categories of work will be bid:

9. Elevators

31. Below Grade Waterproofing

BID TIME: Bids will be received at the office of Scott Hickok, the City of Fridley Community Development Director until 10:00 AM on Friday May 26th, 2017. All late bids received will be returned unopened to the submitter. No faxed bids will be accepted.

BID LOCATION: Sealed Bid Proposals for the Fridley Civic Campus construction work to be provided in accordance with the construction contract documents, as prepared by BKV Group, will be received at the office of Scott Hickok, the City of Fridley Community Development Director, 6431 University Avenue NE, Fridley, MN 55432, until the date and time as stated above. Bids will then be publicly opened and read aloud. No faxed or electronic bids will be accepted. Sealed bid envelopes shall be marked with the Bidders Name and Category of Work being bid.

EXAMINATION OF DOCUMENTS: Contract Documents for this construction work may be examined in the City of Fridley offices, Minnesota Builders Exchange, Duluth, Willmar, Albert Lea, Rochester, Austin, Mankato, South Central, Southwest, Fargo-Moorhead, Grand Forks, Aberdeen, and Sioux Falls Builders Exchanges, iSqFt, Dodge Data and Analytics, and CMD Group; Boarman Kroos Vogel Group, Inc. 222 North Second Street, Minneapolis, MN 55401.

BID DOCUMENTS: Bidding Documents may be obtained from Cadd/Engineerng Supply (CES), 1701 James Circle N. Brooklyn Center, MN 55430, phone (800) 831-8587, or (763) 560-9098, e-mail [email protected] For hard copies documents are available for purchase upon receipt of a non-refundable check in the amount of Four Hundred and Seventy-Five dollars ($475.00) made payable to CES. This price includes shipping. For electronic copies documents on CD are available for purchase upon receipt of a non-refundable check in the amount of Fifty-Five dollars ($55.00) which includes shipping.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE: No Pre-bid meeting will be held for this project.

BID SECURITY: Each bid shall be accompanied by a certified check, cashiers check, or corporate surety bond in an amount equal to five (5%) percent of the base bid, as bid security.

If awarded a contract, each successful Bidder shall be required to furnish both Performance and Payment Bonds covering faithful performance of the contract and the payment of all obligations arising under such contract. Such bonds shall be the latest edition of the AIA Document A312/CM, in the amount equal to 100% payment. If the contract is less than $75,000 an irrevocable Letter of Credit from a financial institution will be acceptable under the same terms and conditions of Performance & Payment Bonds.

The City of Fridley reserves the right to reject any or all bids received and to waive any informalities and irregularities in the bidding.

Bids may not be withdrawn or modified within ninety (90) days after the closing time and date.

Published in the

Columbia Hgts-Fridley Sun Focus

May 12, 2017

686466

http://focus.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2017/05/686466-1.pdf