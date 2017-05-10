Track and Field Roundup: Hayes places high at Elite Meet

By Matthew Davis

Contributing Writer

Irondale girls track and field senior standout Julia Hayes tested her mettle against some of the state’s best in hurdles April 28 at the 12th annual Elite Meet.



Hamline University in St. Paul hosts the meet each year to bring together the top high school track athletes in the state regardless of class. Entrants qualified based on times and distances.



Hayes, who took third in both the 100 and 300-meter hurdles at state last year, got an early look of who she could face in state this season. She held her own in the 100, taking second at 14.92 seconds. She finished four tenths of a second ahead of third-place Shea Buchman of Rosemount who clocked 14.96. Ansley Schug of East Ridge won at 14.64.



Hayes didn’t fare as well in the 300, placing seventh at 46.79 after coming into the meet with a seeding time of 46.28. That time ranked third among the entrants. Natalie Windels of Eagan won the event at 43.35.



Irondale also had several entrants on the boys side with senior Branden Boleman taking sixth in the 200-meter dash at 22.77, just eight tenths of second back of fifth place Jeremiah Jacobson of Lakeville South who went 22.69. He also placed eighth in the 400 at 50.76 where he finished seven tenths of second back of seventh place Zach Hennen of Waconia, who clocked 50.63.



In addition, Boleman ran the final leg of the 4×200 relay where the Knights finished seventh at 1:31.26. Seniors Adam Kelner and Conor Mann ran the first and third legs of the relay respectively. Junior Michael Kruse ran the second leg.



The Knights finished seventh tenths back of sixth place Lakeville South, which clocked 1:31.19.



Knights senior Lee Waddell took sixth in the pole vault at 12 feet, 10 inches. He tied with Matt Thompson of Mankato West.



Two Eagles compete at Elite Meet

Seniors Ryan Miller and Kevin Dado both represented Totino-Grace at the Elite Meet.



Miller placed 12th in the 100-meter dash at 11.23. He finished hundredths of a second out of 10th place and three tenths of a second out of qualifying for the finals.



Dado took 13th in the 3200 at 9:23.50. He finished less than a second out of 10th place.



Hylanders jumpers earn top-five finishes

Multiple Columbia Heights boys jumpers placed in the top five at the Don Fineran Panther Invitational on April 28 in Spring Lake Park.



Junior Keon Lewis placed fourth in the high jump at 5-6. Fellow junior Mack Burnett took fifth at 5-6 in a tie with North St. Paul’s Koffi Adu.

Burnett also took fourth in the long jump at 18-5, just two inches back of third-place Isakar Lopez of Tartan. The Titans junior jumped 18-7.

Hylanders senior Adil Mubarak took fifth in the triple jump at 38-1, just two inches back of fourth-place Tristian Rader of Detroit Lakes. Rader jumped 38-3.



Mubarak placed seventh in the long jump at 17-11, a tie with Jaeger Gulseth of Detroit Lakes.



Mubarak also competed on the track and took ninth for the Hylanders in the 400 at 58.44.



Columbia Heights’ 4×100 relay took sixth out of seven teams at 49.35. They Hylanders 4×800 team also finished sixth among seven squads at 10:23.69. The Hylanders 4×200 placed seventh at 1:50.67.



On the girls’ side, the Hylanders 4×100 relay team placed second at the meet in 54.73. North St. Paul won the event at 52.92. The Hylanders finished more than a second over third-place Detroit Lakes’ 55.78.

In the other relays, the Hylanders placed eighth in the 4×200 at 2:14.36, eighth in the 4×400 at 5:28.83 and fifth in the 4×800 at 13:41.39.



Seventh-grader Elizaveta Milevskaya took ninth in the 400 at 1:16.97. She finished six tenths of second back of eighth place in the event.