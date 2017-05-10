Fridley Town Hall Meeting

Fridley Mayor Scott Lund, on behalf of the Fridley City Council, invites all residents to a Saturday Town Hall Meeting on May 20.



It is very important to Council and city staff that Fridley residents have the opportunity to learn about local government activities, take part in the planning process and have a voice in the future of their community.



The city strives to make information readily available across a variety of platforms. This Town Hall Meeting is one more way to connect with residents. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. and is expected to last about two hours. There will be presentations on city finances, plans and timelines for the new city hall, and the city’s Comprehensive Plan. The Comprehensive Plan examines the needs of Fridley development over a 20 year span. It takes 2 to 3 years to complete and addresses topics such as housing, transportation, parks, trails, open space, resiliency, economic competitiveness and public utilities. The next Comprehensive Plan will look toward the year 2040 and is due to the Metropolitan Council by the end of 2018. Along with the presentations, residents are encouraged to ask questions and share ideas.



Anyone who cannot attend can still get involved. . Visit the Virtual Town Hall online at FridleyMN.gov/townhall. Ask questions, join the Community Voice idea board, and get an overview of the presentations following the May 20 event.



After the Town Hall Meeting, Fridley residents and business owners are invited to a brief groundbreaking ceremony at the new City Hall site. Construction officially begins on May 22nd. Buildings are anticipated to be ready in late 2018 or early 2019.



Fridley has a vision: We believe in a Fridley that is a safe, vibrant, friendly and stable home for families and businesses.