Letter to the editor: A fond farewell from Myra Harris-Johnson

To the Editor:



Dear Fridley Neighborhood Watch Block Captains and residents,

I’ve thought long and hard about how to say goodbye to the wonderful folks who have been such a big part of my daily life for so long. Mostly, I want to say thank you. Thank you for volunteering, and making my job so easy.

Often it didn’t feel like I was headed to work, it felt like I was going to visit with my Fridley friends to see how, what, when and where we could help each other. Thank you for attending all the different events, trainings, meetings and so on. I know attendance impacts your free time and I want you to know I appreciated it. Thank you, for your attentiveness to the wellbeing of Fridley, that commitment is a valuable asset many communities don’t have. Thank you for always caring about those of us working in public service. I’ve always been amazed at how much you have reached out to the police department, being supportive and caring. The police department has certainly benefited from your willingness to step forward and partner with us. It just so happened that I was the fortunate individual who often experienced that partnership first hand.



Courtney Rolfe is doing an amazing job as the Crime Prevention Specialist. She has a vast number of ideas on how to expand and build on the great Neighborhood Watch Program you already have. Fridley Police Department also has a number of new motivated Neighborhood Resource Officers who are looking forward to building strong relationships with their district neighborhoods and you the Neighborhood Watch Block Captains. What an opportunity and a blessing to have such a strong combination serving Fridley. I’m not good with goodbyes, so I will leave you with a solid heart felt Thank You. I will carry wonderful memories with me into the next chapter this life holds. Be safe.

Smiles,

Myra Harris-Johnson

Special Project Supervisor, Fridley Police