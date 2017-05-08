Usher and Sam Hunt announced for State Fair Grandstand Concert Series

Two additional evenings of entertainment are confirmed for the 2017 Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Concert Series sponsored by Sleep Number. Show details are as follows:



Usher with special guest to be announced on Aug. 31.

Tickets: $97 (general admission, plaza-level standing room, no chairs); $87 and $72 (reserved seating)

On sale: Noon on May 5



Sam Hunt with special guests LANCO and Ryan Follese on Sept. 4

Tickets: $68 and $58 (all reserved seating)

On sale: 10 a.m. on May 5



Tickets will be available through Etix at etix.com or by calling 800-514-3849. In addition, tickets may be purchased at the State Fairgrounds ticket office during a special limited-time on May 5. Sam Hunt will go on sale at 10 a.m. and Usher will go on sale at noon. The ticket office closes at 1 p.m. For additional State Fair ticket information, call 651-288-4427.



The following 2017 Grandstand shows have already been announced: Nickelback with special guest Daughtry (Aug. 24), Jim Gaffigan (Aug. 26), Toby Keith presented by Ford F-Series with special guest 3 Doors Down (Aug. 27), Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons (Aug. 28), John Mellencamp with special guest Carlene Carter (Aug. 29), Pentatonix (Aug. 30) and Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Contest Finals (Sept. 3).

Visit etix.com to purchase tickets. Final Grandstand artists will be announced periodically throughout the next few months. State Fair fans and music enthusiasts are encouraged to sign up for the State Fair’s e-news at mnstatefair.org to receive concert announcements before tickets go on sale.



The 2017 Minnesota State Fair runs Aug. 24 – Labor Day, Sept. 4.