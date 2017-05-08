Police reports from Columbia Heights from April 19-26

Theft, burglary

• Shoplifting was reported April 21 on the 4300 block of Central Avenue NE.

• A tablet and jewelry were reported stolen April 22 on the 4200 block of 3rd Street NE.

• A wallet was reported stolen April 23 on the 4600 block of Central Avenue NE.

• Theft from a vehicle was reported April 24 on the 3700 block of Quincy Street NE.

• Vehicle theft was reported April 24 on the 900 block of 40th Avenue NE.

• Shoplifting was reported April 26 on the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE.

Criminal property damage

• Gang graffiti on a vehicle was reported April 22 on the 500 block of Mill Street NE.

• Vehicles were reported damaged in a fenced in lot April 24 on the 600 block of 39th Avenue NE.

• Damage to a vehicle was reported April 24 on the 4500 block of Tyler Street NE.

• Six vehicles were reported to have tires slashed April 24 on the 4700 block of Central Avenue NE.

• Damage to a vehicle’s tires was reported April 25 on the 900 block of 46 1/2 Avenue NE.

— Compiled by Sarah Burghardt, Sun Focus Newspapers