Lacrosse Roundup: Eagles notch first win of the spring

By Matthew Davis

Contributing Writer

Marisa Merrit and Isabel Lewis each scored two goals as Totino-Grace won 7-6 over Irondale for the team’s first win of the season on Monday.



Claudia Olson, Ella Traynor and Megan Mullen each scored a goal for the Eagles (1-4, 1-4 Northwest Suburban Conference). Goalie Marie Metz picked up the win in net.



Irondale (1-5, 0-5 NWSC) had two-goal games from Maddie Quest and Megan Lyke, who also had an assist. India Charles and Kylie Huesman added a goal apiece.



Citlaly Escobar led the team in ground balls with four, and Emily Manning had two. Goalie Alexis Olson stopped 13 shots in the loss.



Irondale came in fresh off its first win of the season April 28 at Grand Rapids, a 15-1 rout. The Knights had fallen two goals of shy earlier in the week against Osseo-Park Center on April 24, an 11-9 defeat. Lyke led the Knights with five goals and two assists.



Lyke also had a goal and two assists in an 11-6 loss to Andover on April 26. Charles also chipped in a score and a couple assists.



Irondale looked to bounce back from the loss to the Eagles on Wednesday after press time against Robbinsdale Armstrong. The Knights host Anoka on May 8 at 6:30 p.m. and visit Centennial on May 10 at 6:30 p.m.



Totino-Grace looked to make it two wins in a row against Spring Lake Park on Wednesday after press time. The Eagles host Maple Grove on Friday at 6:30 p.m. followed by two conference road games. The Eagles visit Osseo-Park Center on May 8 at 6:30 p.m. and face Andover on May 10 at 6:30 p.m.



Irondale boys bounce back big from loss

Irondale saw its two-game winning streak end but simply started a new one.



The Knights (5-2, 3-2 Northwest Suburban Conference) fell to Andover 12-10 on April 26 despite two-goal games from Jamie Frischman, Parker Freiberg, Ryan Solz and Matt Brooks. Kevin Kvaal and Griffin Bourassa added goals.



Knights goalie Ben Crandall stopped nine shots in the loss. Irondale’s Jamie Frischman helped the Knights improve to 5-2 for the boys lacrosse season in the past week. (Photo by Rich Moll, richmollphotography.com)

Irondale ended the week on a high note with a 10-3 victory at Grand Rapids on April 28. Solz exploded for six goals and one assist in the victory.

Frischman scored two goals and assisted on four. Ryan Mangels scored a goal and assisted on another. Parker Freiberg added a goal, and Jamie Frischman assisted on a score.



Crandall had a strong game in net with 10 saves and three goals allowed.

Irondale then took down rival Totino-Grace (0-4, 0-4 NWSC) on Monday in a 16-5 rout at home on a cold and rainy night. Joe Frischman scored four goals and assisted on two. Solz netted a hat trick and assisted on a score.

Mangels and Brooks added a goal and an assist. Kvaal assisted on three goals.



Darby Hanson, Freiberg and Bourassa scored a goal apiece.



Chase Kvaal picked up the win in goal. He stymied the Eagles in the second half, allowing one score. The Knights ran away with the game, outscoring the Eagles 11-1 in the half.



Irondale faced Robbinsdale Armstrong on Wednesday after press deadlines. The Knights visit Anoka on May 8 at 7 p.m. and host Centennial on May 10 at 7 p.m.



Totino-Grace visited Spring Lake Park on Wednesday following press time. The Eagles host Osseo-Park Center on May 8 at 7 p.m. plus Andover on May 10 at 7 p.m.