Heights Idol Showcase searching for local talent

The Columbia Heights Rec. Department is searching for local youth and Auditions for the 2017 Heights Idol Showcase are taking place now! Contact Liz Bray at the Rec. Dept. to schedule an audition. Pictured is Vanessa Rutter, the Heights Idol 2016 adult winner. (Photo courtesy of Columbia Heights Rec. Department)

adult talent to perform in the 11th annual Heights Idol Showcase. Not solely limited to singing or dancing, other talents are encouraged to audition.

As part of the 2017 Heights Jamboree celebration, the showcase will be held on June 24 at 6:30 p.m. on the outdoor stage just outside Murzyn Hall, 530 Mill Street NE, Columbia Heights. Local band “Skipdilly” will open up the show at 5:30 p.m.



Celebrity judges this season will be award winning American television journalist and entrepreneur Robyne Robinson, President/Artistic Director of Chanhassen Dinner Michael Brindisi and Columbia Heights alum and fan favorite Pat Proft, screenwriter, actor, radio host, stand-up comic and television The Columbia Heights Rec. Department is searching for local youth and adult talent to perform in the 11th annual Heights Idol Showcase. Pictured is Jerzie Robb, the Heights Idol 2016 youth winner. (Photo courtesy of Columbia Heights Rec. Department)

writer. Winners in both categories will be awarded great prizes and cash.



To schedule an audition time, call Liz Bray at 763-706-3733.



Heights Jamboree Art Fest

The Heights Jamboree will once again be featuring a Heights Art Fest and Craft Fair in Murzyn Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 24. The Rec. Dept. is still searching for more vendors to participate. Call Liz Bray at 763-706-3733 if interested.



During Jamboree week the Rec. Dept. will be hosting a kids free fishing clinic and a kids free art class – both will require pre-registration through the Rec. Dept. because only 50 youth can be taken for each program. Look for details in the Summer Heights Happenings or check out the city website for more details on all the upcoming Jamboree events.