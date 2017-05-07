Police reports from Fridley April 20-26

Theft, burglary

• Items were reported stolen from a vehicle April 21 on the 900 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE.

• Items were reported stolen from a vehicle April 21 on the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE.

• A juvenile male was arrested for vehicle theft April 21 on the 7400 block of West Circle NE.

• A vehicle was reported stolen April 21 on the 300 block of 53rd Avenue NE.

• Cash was reported stolen from a residence April 21 on the 500 block of Osborne Road NE.

• A vehicle was reported stolen April 22 on the 1300 block of Onondaga Street NE.

• Tabs were reported stolen from a vehicle April 23 on the 1200 block of 72nd Avenue NE.

• Items were reported stolen from a vehicle April 23 on the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE. Entry was forced.

• A theft was reported April 24 on the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE.

• A theft was reported April 24 on the 7400 block of Able Street NE.

• Mail was reported stolen April 24 on the 600 block of Dover Street NE.

• A residential burglary was reported April 24 on the 1000 block of Ricer Creek Terrace NE.

• A theft was reported April 25 on the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE.

Driving while intoxicated

• A driver was arrested for DWI April 23 on Central Avenue NE and Highway 65 NE.

• A driver was arrested for DWI April 24 on the 5300 block of 5th Street NE.

Criminal property damage

• Criminal property damage was reported April 21 on the 1500 block of Windemere Drive NE.

• Criminal property damage was reported April 25 on the 4700 block of 4700 block of Main Street NE.

— Compiled by Sam Lenhart, Sun Focus Newspapers