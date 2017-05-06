Police reports from Mounds View from April 20-26

Theft, burglary

• A female who fled in a white Chevrolet Silverado was reported shoplifting April 20 on the 2500 block of County Road 10.

• Shoplifting was reported April 21 on the 2500 block of Mounds View Boulevard.

• Shoplifting was reported April 23 on the 2500 block of Mounds View Boulevard.

• A residential burglary was reported April 24 on the 2100 block of County Road H2.

• Items including an iPhone 5 and a Coach purse were reported stolen April 25 on the 7600 block of Long Lake Road.

• Items including a black backpack, impact drill and Xanax pills were reported stolen from a vehicle April 25 on the 2200 block of Mounds View Boulevard.

• A possible burglary attempt was reported April 26 on the 2200 block of Kingsway Lane.

• A complainant purchased a cell phone which he later found out was stolen April 26 on the 2200 block of Mounds View Boulevard. The phone was turned into the police department.

• Food at RJ Riches was reported to not be paid for April 26 on the 2100 block of County Road H.

Driving under the influence

• A driver was arrested for DWI April 22 on the 2100 block of County Road H.

• A female driver was arrested for DWI April 23 near the intersection of County Road H and Clifton Drive.

• Mailboxes in a lobby area were reported damaged April 25 on the 2600 block of Scotland Court.

• Rose bushes were reported damaged April 26 on the 8000 block of Woodlawn Drive.

Criminal property damage

• A vehicle was reported damaged and a shop vac stolen April 21 on the 2500 block of Mounds View Boulevard.

• A window of a vehicle was reported smashed April 23 on the 5700 block of Quincy Street.

— Compiled by Sarah Burghardt, Sun Focus Newspapers