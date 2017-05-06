Fridley’s 2017 Street Improvement project comes in half million under budget

The Fridley City Council unanimously accepted a bid and awarded a contract April 24 for the 2017 street improvement project plans.

The council approved final plans and specifications Jan. 24, and authorized staff to advertise for bids. Four bids were received and although all four bids were below the estimate, city staff recommended that the council award the contract to Northwest Asphalt, in the amount of $809,277. The post-bid estimated amount is $581,000 below the original estimate.

Northwest Asphalt has performed as general contractor for the 2016, 2013, 2011, 2009 and 2007 Fridley Street Rehabilitation projects.

“They did very well, finished on-time even in some inclement weather,” said Fridley Public Works Director James Kosluchar.

For 2017, the city has its sights on segments of roads in the North Park and Parkview residential neighborhood, according to city documents, for a total of about 1.9 miles. The street segments included in the 2017 improvements were built between 1965 and 1998.

Although the area is residential in nature, it includes some commercial and high-density residential properties. The area also includes North Park Elementary School and Good News Hmong Baptist Church. The neighborhood is generally bordered by Matterhorn Drive to the east, Old Central/Highway 65 to the west, Hathaway Lane to the north and Interstate 694 Avenue to the south.

The project includes removal of pavement, watermain and curb replacement in certain locations, restoration and street repaving, area-wide hydrant replacement, utility manhole and valve adjustments and catch basin replacements.

Additionally, Center Point Energy will be performing a gas main and service replacement to precede work.

Construction is expected to start in early June and be completed by Sept. 30 2017.

Funding will come from multiple sources including $53,000 from Municipal State Aid, $408,000 from the Water Utility Fund, $34,000 from the Storm Water Utility Fund and $296,000 from assessments to adjacent properties.

“We did a back calculation on the assessments and we are estimating reduction of roughly $300 per single family residential assessment or about 15 percent below our projections,” said Kosluchar.

For multiple unit residential properties, up to four units pay the lower commercial rate or the residential rate reduced by 50 percent for each unit over one.

With the recent discovery of Emerald Ash Borer in neighboring communities, the city is also planning to include ash tree removal under the EAB plan.

