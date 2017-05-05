Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF RAMSEY

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE COURT DIVISION

Court File No.: 62-PR-17-282

In Re: Estate of

Richard T. Robertson

Decedent

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on the 16th day of May, 2017, at 9:00 oclock a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Ramsey County Courthouse, 15 West Kellogg Blvd, Room 1670, St Paul, Ramsey County, Minnesota, for the Formal Probate of an instrument purporting to be the Last Will of the above named Decedent, dated December 7, 2015, and separate writing(s) under Minn. Stat. 524.2-513 (Last Will), and for the appointment of Rosemary B. Svoboda, whose address is 4296 Sequoia Drive, Eagan, Minnesota 55122 and Elizabeth A. Tocko, whose address is 601 Ridgewood Avenue #110, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403, as Personal Representative of the estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) ALL CREDITORS having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: April 12, 2017

/s/ Mai Yang

Deputy Court Administrator

Attorney for Personal Representative

Bruce L. Beck, ID# 5885

BRUCE L. BECK & ASSOCIATES, L.L.C.

2785 White Bear Avenue, Suite 101

Maplewood, MN 55109

Telephone: (651) 770-2400

Published in the

Mounds View-New Brtn Sun Focus

May 5, 12, 2017

683873