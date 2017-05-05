Police reports from New Brighton April 16-22

Theft, burglary

• Items were reported stolen from a vehicle April 18 on the 1100 block of Silver Lake Road.

• A residential burglary was reported April 19 on the 600 block of Knights Bridge Road.

• A gas drive-off was reported April 21 on the 900 block of W County Road D.

• Tools were reported stolen from a vehicle April 21 on the 2300 block of Silver Lane.

Driving while intoxicated

• A female driver was arrested for DWI April 16 on the 700 block of N Oak Drive.

• A male driver was arrested for DWI April 17 on the 20 block of 20th Avenue SW.

• A female driver was arrested for DWI April 21 on Silver Lake Road and 17th Street NW.

Criminal property damage

• A hit-and-run was reported April 17 on the 2200 block of Silver Lane.

• A garage door was reported damaged April 20 on the 700 block of 10th Street NW.

• Criminal property damage was reported April 21 on the 400 block of Old Highway 8 NW.

— Compiled by Sam Lenhart, Sun Focus Newspapers