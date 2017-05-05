Ordinances – CITY OF MOUNDS VIEW

COUNTY OF RAMSEY

STATE OF MINNESOTA

ORDINANCE SUMMARY

ORDINANCE NO. 932

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 502 THE MOUNDS VIEW CITY CODE RELATING HOURS OF OPERATION FOR OFF-SALE LICENSED ESTABLISHMENTS

On April 24, 2017, the Mounds View City Council adopted Ordinance 932 which amends Chapter 502 of the Mounds View City Code to allow for the sale of intoxicating liquors by an off-sale licensee on Sundays, from 11 am to 6 pm, and extending the hours of permitted sales on Mondays through Thursdays from 8 pm to 10 pm, consistent with MN Statutes.

A printed copy of the ordinance is available for inspection during regular business hours at Mounds View City Hall and is available on line at the Citys web site located at www.ci.mounds-view.mn.us.

James Ericson

City Administrator

Published in the

Mounds View-New Brtn Sun Focus

May 5, 2017

