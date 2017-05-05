Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF FRIDLEY

PUBLIC HEARING

BEFORE THE

PLANNING COMMISSION

Notice is hereby given that there will be a public hearing of the Fridley Planning Commission at the Fridley Municipal Center, 6431 University Avenue N.E. on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at 7:00 p.m.

For the purpose of:

Consideration of a Plat, PS #17-02, by the City of Fridley, to replat the properties at 400 71st Avenue, 6911 University Avenue, and 7011 University Avenue to facilitate the new civic campus development as well as new private development. The legal description is on file an available at Fridley Municipal Center.

Any and all persons desiring to be heard shall be given an opportunity at the above stated time and place. Any questions related to this item may be referred to Stacy Stromberg, Planner, at 763-572-3595.

Hearing impaired persons planning to attend who need an interpreter or other persons with disabilities who require auxiliary aids should contact Roberta Collins at 763-572-3500 no later than May 10, 2017. The TDD number is 763-572-3534.

The City Council meeting for this item will be on Monday, May 22, 2017.

DEBRA A. SKOGEN

CITY CLERK

CITY OF FRIDLEY

Published in the

Columbia Hgts-Fridley Sun Focus

May 4, 2017

682743